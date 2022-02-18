Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives $45.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 59,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,527,235.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 550,292 shares of company stock valued at $12,904,613 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,944,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 732,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,541. Clear Secure has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $65.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clear Secure will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

