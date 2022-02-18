CNH Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 37,500 Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Lakeshore Acquisition I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at $783,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at $901,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at $1,008,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter worth $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

LAAA stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89.

Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

