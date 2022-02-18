CNH Partners LLC Invests $175,000 in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Global SPAC Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the third quarter valued at $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLSPT opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

