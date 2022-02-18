CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Nocturne Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 60,341 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 472,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 159,124 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBTC opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

