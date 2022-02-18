Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Cognex stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.72. 2,561,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,212. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23. Cognex has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,231,000 after buying an additional 130,319 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cognex by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

