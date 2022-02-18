CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,768,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.
In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
