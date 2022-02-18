CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,768,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.

Get CommScope alerts:

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CommScope by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,191 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 462,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 66,410 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.