Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Communications Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ JCS opened at $2.51 on Monday. Communications Systems has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Communications Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Communications Systems by 200.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Communications Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Communications Systems by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Communications Systems by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

