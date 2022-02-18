Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.07% of Community Bank System worth $76,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 136,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

NYSE:CBU opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.64.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.