Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO Sells $17,791.66 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO James J. Whalen sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $17,791.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CVLT stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 303,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,049. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.