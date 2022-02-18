Comparing Coursera (COUR) and Its Competitors

Coursera (NYSE: COUR) is one of 392 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Coursera to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coursera and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera -34.97% -33.83% -18.72% Coursera Competitors -121.65% -140.63% -5.57%

This table compares Coursera and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $415.29 million -$145.21 million -14.55 Coursera Competitors $1.77 billion $338.50 million -33.90

Coursera’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Coursera. Coursera is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Coursera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Coursera and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 0 0 16 0 3.00 Coursera Competitors 2598 13013 24011 657 2.56

Coursera presently has a consensus target price of $41.53, indicating a potential upside of 108.92%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 53.51%. Given Coursera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Coursera is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Coursera beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Mountain View, California.

