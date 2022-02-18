Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.03.

CFLT traded down $5.30 on Friday, reaching $47.01. 4,610,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,056. Confluent has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $94.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.05%. Confluent’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,397,004.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,591,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,493 shares of company stock valued at $48,253,941 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at $957,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,874,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

