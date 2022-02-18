Conflux Network (CFX) Market Cap Achieves $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,217.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,824.70 or 0.07023481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00288134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.00776884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014044 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00072227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.00401564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00218754 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

