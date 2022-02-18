Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Update

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,400 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the January 15th total of 548,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 545,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLRS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,913. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

