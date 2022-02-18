Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Update

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,400 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the January 15th total of 548,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 545,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLRS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.
NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,913. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $23.58.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
