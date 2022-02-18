Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%.

NYSE:CPS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.46. 28,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $245.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPS. StockNews.com upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPS. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 151.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 143,479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 26.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 119.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

