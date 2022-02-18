Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%.
NYSE:CPS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.46. 28,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $245.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.07.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPS. StockNews.com upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Cooper-Standard Company Profile
Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.
