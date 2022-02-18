Copa (NYSE:CPA) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $104.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.32. Copa has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $97.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Copa will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 5.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Copa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Copa by 22.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 821,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,883,000 after buying an additional 66,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

