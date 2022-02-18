Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.42

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 537462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

CNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Get Core & Main alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Core & Main Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 121,183 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Core & Main by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.