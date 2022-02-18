Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,820 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,751 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 298.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,793,000 after acquiring an additional 879,661 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $8,376,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.62. 190,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,848,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,397 shares of company stock worth $8,628,260. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

