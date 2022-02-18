Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 87 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $143.58. 26,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,968. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.70.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

