CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,221,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,856 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of CoStar Group worth $105,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9,675.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $65.65 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.78 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

