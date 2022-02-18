Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.73. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BGC Partners by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 781,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 573,001 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in BGC Partners by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in BGC Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 814,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 5,064.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 898,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 881,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,848,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,401 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

