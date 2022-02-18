CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $95.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

Shares of CRSP opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.53. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $169.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,700,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

