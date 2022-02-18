Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.700-$10.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crocs also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.70-10.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,214. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average of $140.34. Crocs has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.00.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.