Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of CRON traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 171,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,904. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

