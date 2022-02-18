Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.
Shares of CRON traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 171,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,904. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
