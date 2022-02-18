Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.800-$1.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.31.

NYSE CCK traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $122.48. 4,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,430. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Crown has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $124.58.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Crown by 625.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 950,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,184,000 after buying an additional 819,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crown by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after buying an additional 165,068 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,957,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

