CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 23.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other CS Disco news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE:LAW traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 1,307,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

