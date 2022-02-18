Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 12,850 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.83.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $136.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

