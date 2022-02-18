Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Cumulus Media posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cumulus Media.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cumulus Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
CMLS traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67.
About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.
