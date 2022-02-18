Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.15

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 22283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

CWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 12,413,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,015,000 after buying an additional 594,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,908,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after buying an additional 588,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,996,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after buying an additional 1,319,515 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,020,000 after buying an additional 1,203,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

