CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.78. 88,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,883. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $285.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 26,678 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CyberOptics by 38.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CyberOptics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CyberOptics by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 1,445.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

