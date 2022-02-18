CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.
Shares of CyberOptics stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.78. 88,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,883. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $285.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
About CyberOptics
CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.