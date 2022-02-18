Dan Spaulding Sells 590 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Dan Spaulding sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $37,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00.

Z traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.81. 4,517,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014,097. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average of $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $189.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

