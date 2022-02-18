David Trimboli Buys 101,628 Shares of Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA) Stock

Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA) insider David Trimboli acquired 101,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$13,211.64 ($9,436.89).
The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
About Audeara
Featured Stories
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Audeara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audeara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.