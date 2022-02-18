David Trimboli Buys 101,628 Shares of Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA) Stock

Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA) insider David Trimboli acquired 101,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$13,211.64 ($9,436.89).

The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About Audeara

Audeara Limited, a hearing health technology company, develops and sells personalized listening products. It provides AÂ-01 Bluetooth headphones and BTÂ-01 wireless transceivers. The company sells its products through e-commerce channels, as well as distributers and resellers in Australia, China, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

