Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:DXR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.90. 3,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372. Daxor has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $15.46.
About Daxor
