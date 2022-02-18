Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:DXR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.90. 3,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372. Daxor has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

About Daxor

Daxor Corp. is a biotechnology company which develops and manufactures BVA-100 blood volume analyzer, an instrument that measures human blood volume. Its IDANT division provides autologous blood storage; and andrology services, such as semen analysis, sperm washing and general lab testing. The company was founded by Joseph Feldschuh in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

