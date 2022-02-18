Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Parnassus Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,535 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 2.3% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.04% of Deere & Company worth $1,079,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock traded down $8.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.87. The company had a trading volume of 98,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.43. Deere & Company has a one year low of $298.54 and a one year high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.24.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

