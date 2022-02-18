Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Update

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the January 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of DH stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

