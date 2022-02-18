Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Update

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the January 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of DH stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Definitive Healthcare Company Profile
Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.