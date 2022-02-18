Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $296,091.12 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $296,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $294,279.96.

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $284,620.44.

On Friday, February 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $291,194.28.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $294,011.64.

On Monday, February 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $290,188.08.

On Friday, February 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $290,389.32.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $288,645.24.

On Monday, January 31st, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $294,816.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64.

Shares of Delek US stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 539,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,415. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

