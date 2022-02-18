Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $13.30 on Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, Dero has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $13.30 or 0.00033119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $148.87 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,197,275 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

