Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target to $18.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03.

In related news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.