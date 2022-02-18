Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,160,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 15,390,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

DB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.77) to €14.00 ($15.91) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

NYSE:DB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,607,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,091. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

