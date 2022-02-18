Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to post $3.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.75 billion and the lowest is $3.64 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $14.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $14.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.16 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,622,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,116,756. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.