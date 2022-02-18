DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Announces Earnings Results

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

DRH traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,617. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 50.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 98,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 33,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

