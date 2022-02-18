Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $336.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post $336.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $338.20 million and the lowest is $334.80 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $95.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,635. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

