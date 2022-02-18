DigitalBits Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.24 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $311.23 million and $1.24 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.00266498 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005135 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00020980 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

