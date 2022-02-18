DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.27.
DOCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.
In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Shares of DOCN stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average of $77.51. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $133.40.
About DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DigitalOcean (DOCN)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.