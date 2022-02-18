DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.27.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCN stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average of $77.51. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

