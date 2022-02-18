Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,845,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,608,589 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.81% of Allegheny Technologies worth $80,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,239,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 530,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 101,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of ATI opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.