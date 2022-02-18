Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 209,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.52% of Franklin Resources worth $77,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

