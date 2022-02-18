Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Xcel Energy worth $74,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Xcel Energy by 81.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $66.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

