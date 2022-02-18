Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Trading Down 0.6%

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €41.90 ($47.61) and last traded at €41.90 ($47.61). Approximately 445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.15 ($47.90).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68.
About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL)
