DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DCGO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. 152,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,115. DocGo has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $6,545,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $7,013,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocGo

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

