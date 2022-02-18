DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of DCGO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. 152,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,115. DocGo has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.87.
About DocGo
Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc
