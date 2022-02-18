Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Announces Earnings Results

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Donegal Group stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $437.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Donegal Group by 497.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

