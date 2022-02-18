Dougherty Lucy Clark Sells 4,257 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dougherty Lucy Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of Polaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00.

Shares of PII traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $124.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.17. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PII. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

